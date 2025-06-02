Arshad Nadeem dedicates historic asian gold medal to Pakistan army

Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has dedicated his gold medal from the Asian Athletics Championship to the Pakistan Armed Forces, celebrating a historic moment for Pakistan in athletics after nearly five decades.

Arshad clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw final held recently in South Korea, ending Pakistan’s long wait for an Asian Athletics gold since 1973. Speaking to the media in his hometown, he said, “This medal is for the Pakistan Army. The prayers of the nation and my family kept me strong. No matter what, gold is gold.”

Looking ahead, Arshad revealed that after Eid, he will be traveling to England for the World Athletics Championship. “My coach will guide me on the next steps, and I am determined to perform my best and bring home more victories,” he said confidently.

He also expressed gratitude to the Punjab government for constructing a stadium in his village, Mian Channu. “This stadium will be a great opportunity for young athletes. I invite the youth to come here, learn, and train hard. I will be there to help and support them,” Arshad added.

Arshad’s achievement not only brought pride to Pakistan but also highlighted the growing potential of Pakistani athletes on the international stage, inspiring many young sports enthusiasts across the country.