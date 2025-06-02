Under scorching heat, over a million pilgrims gather in Makkah for hajj 2025

MAKKAH — More than 1.3 million Muslim pilgrims have arrived in Makkah ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, braving extreme desert heat as Saudi authorities intensify efforts to ensure a safe and orderly experience. The pilgrimage officially begins on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to soar beyond 40°C (104°F) this week.

To prevent a repeat of last year’s tragedy, where over 1,300 pilgrims—many unregistered—died in a heatwave, Saudi Arabia has mobilized 250,000 officials and 40 agencies. Officials have expanded shaded zones by 50,000 square meters, deployed over 400 cooling units, and increased medical staff on standby across the holy city.

The Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it. Despite the heat and strict security measures, pilgrims expressed joy and gratitude for being part of the sacred journey. “This is really a blessing from Allah,” said Abdul Majid Ati, a pilgrim from the Philippines.

To control the flow of visitors, Saudi authorities have launched a large-scale crackdown on unregistered pilgrims, using drones, AI surveillance, and text alerts. Entry without a valid Hajj permit can result in deportation, heavy fines, or even a 10-year ban from the kingdom.

For many pilgrims, including 52-year-old Mariama from Senegal, Hajj marks the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. “I was dreaming about it, thinking about it every time to come here,” she said. Saudi Arabia earns billions annually from Hajj and Umrah, while also reinforcing its religious and political stature as Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.