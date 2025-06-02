Farhan Saeed shares joy of fatherhood: says he even changes his daughter’s diapers

Well-known singer and actor Farhan Saeed recently opened up about his experience as a father, calling it a truly heartwarming and fulfilling journey. He shared that he doesn’t hesitate to take care of his baby girl, even changing her diapers when his wife Urwa Hocane isn’t around.

The couple welcomed their first child in January 2024, after being married for seven years. Despite facing rumors of separation between 2020 and 2022, Farhan and Urwa worked through their differences and embraced a new phase in life with the arrival of their daughter.

While Urwa has reduced her on-screen appearances after becoming a mother, she continues to be seen at various industry events. On the other hand, Farhan has remained consistently active in showbiz and will soon be appearing in a sports web series titled “Shamsheer.”

During a media interaction at the series’ trailer launch, Farhan revealed his past interest in hockey and shared how meaningful it was to be part of a show based on the sport. He also spoke about missing his daughter while being away from home due to work commitments.

He sweetly mentioned that his daughter already tries to play the guitar, and he dreams of the day when they can sing together. Farhan described himself and Urwa as caring and easygoing parents, adding that their daughter affectionately calls him “Baba.”

When asked about parenting responsibilities, Farhan proudly said that he takes full charge when needed. If Urwa wants a break or a short vacation, he feels confident handling everything alone and caring for their daughter like a hands-on, supportive father.