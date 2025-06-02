Gold prices skyrocket in Pakistan — Rs5,900 surge in one day

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise on Monday, following a similar upward trend in the international market. The price of gold per tola surged by Rs5,900, reaching Rs353,100, according to data shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In tandem with the per tola rate, the price of 10 grams of gold also climbed significantly, increasing by Rs5,058 to sell at Rs302,726. This marks one of the steepest single-day hikes in recent weeks.

Just two days earlier, on Saturday, the price of gold had actually dipped. It closed at Rs347,200 per tola after a drop of Rs1,400, showcasing the market’s volatility.

International gold markets also saw a strong bullish trend on Monday. The global price of gold rose to $3,347 per ounce, with a $59 increase, including a $20 premium, reflecting global demand pressures.

Despite the surge in gold prices, silver prices remained stable. The rate for silver per tola held steady at Rs3,456, offering some relief to investors and jewelers focused on alternative metals.