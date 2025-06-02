Bahria town properties to be auctioned on june 12: NAB

In a recent development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced that several immovable properties of Bahria Town will be auctioned on June 12. The auction aims to recover defaulted amounts from plea bargains, in accordance with NAB Ordinance 1999, Section 33-E.

According to NAB’s official statement, this public auction is being carried out to recover funds that were part of plea bargain agreements which have not been fully paid. The properties are located in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and interested buyers are encouraged to participate in the bidding process.

Among the properties listed for auction is the Bahria Town Corporate Office located in Phase 2, Rawalpindi. In addition, Robish Market and a commercial plot near Garden City Golf Course in Bahria Town Islamabad are also included in the auction list.

Furthermore, Arena Cinema situated at Plot No. 984 in Phase 4, Bahria Town Rawalpindi, is also up for auction. Another notable property is the Safari Club, located at Plot No. 27 in Safari Villas 1, Rawalpindi. These high-value locations have generated significant interest from potential buyers.

To facilitate a smooth auction process, NAB has scheduled a pre-auction briefing session. This session will be held two days before the auction at NAB’s regional office near Lal Masjid, Islamabad. Interested participants are advised to attend for full details and procedures.

This auction marks a critical step by NAB in holding defaulters accountable and ensuring the recovery of public funds. The move is expected to send a strong message about financial responsibility and the consequences of breaking legal agreements.