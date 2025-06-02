Hina Arshad Warraich clinches big win in PP-52 Sialkot by-election

PML-N strengthens grip in Punjab as PTI, PPP cry foul

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hina Arshad Warraich has secured a landslide victory in the PP-52 Sialkot by-election. According to unofficial results from all 185 polling stations, she earned 78,419 votes. Her closest rival, PTI-backed independent candidate Fakhir Nishat Ghumman, trailed behind with 40,037 votes, losing by nearly 30,000 votes.

The seat became vacant after the death of MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, who had won in the February 8 general elections. Hina, fielded by the ruling party, maintained a consistent lead throughout the counting process. In earlier results from 165 polling stations, she had already gained 78,702 votes, reflecting strong support from the constituency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Warraich, calling the win a sign of public trust in PML-N’s governance. They also thanked the voters for their overwhelming support, highlighting it as a major boost to the party’s strength in the Punjab Assembly.

However, the by-election has sparked serious allegations from opposition parties. PTI leaders claimed that their supporters were removed from polling stations under police protection and that fake votes were cast in favor of the PML-N. Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the ruling party of “thuggery under police patronage,” and said PTI workers were harassed during the voting process.

PPP also raised concerns, with Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf alleging widespread rigging in areas like Roliya and Mitranwali. He called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take immediate action and ensure fair elections in the future. Meanwhile, PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza echoed similar concerns, claiming PML-N cannot win elections without support from “umpires.”

In response, the ECP dismissed all rigging claims as baseless and advised PPP leaders to file official complaints with solid evidence. It also denied reports of polling station closures, urging all parties to respect the electoral process and let institutions handle disputes through proper channels.