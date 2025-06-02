Tariq Fatemi leads diplomatic mission to Moscow amid India-Pakistan tensions

As tensions between Pakistan and India escalate, a second high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, is set to depart for Moscow today to present Pakistan’s position on the recent hostilities.

The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that two official delegations have been formed to engage with key global capitals. Their purpose is to present Pakistan’s “responsible and peaceful stance” and counter what it calls India’s aggressive and unlawful behavior in violation of international law.

The first delegation, currently in the United States, is led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and includes prominent political and diplomatic figures such as former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir, Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Subzwari, and Bushra Anjum Butt, along with former ambassadors Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

This group reached New York on Sunday and will hold meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the UN General Assembly, and ambassadors from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. They will also address a joint session of OIC envoys.

The delegation’s formal engagements begin on June 3, with scheduled meetings in Washington, D.C., London, and Brussels. Their U.S. itinerary includes talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior administration officials, lawmakers, think tanks, and top international media outlets.

Meanwhile, Tariq Fatemi’s delegation in Moscow will push the same message: Pakistan is acting with restraint and seeking dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation. The FO noted that the delegations will also emphasize the urgent need to resume full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, which is crucial to regional peace and water security.

In a separate statement, Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted that these visits are not symbolic or ceremonial. She said the engagements are strategically important and that Pakistan is being positioned as a responsible, stable middle power advocating peace and adherence to international law.

“India’s false terrorism narrative must not be allowed to shape global opinion,” she said, adding that Pakistan will not play a role in any fictional script written by New Delhi. She stressed that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has already strongly presented Pakistan’s case on Kashmir, water rights, and violations of international law.