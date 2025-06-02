Positive economic signs show government is on right track: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that recent economic improvements confirm the success of the government’s policies. He was speaking at a high-level meeting in Islamabad focused on reviewing reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

During the session, the Prime Minister directed FBR to bring in well-known international firms to verify the reforms through third-party validation. He said this would ensure transparency and build confidence among taxpayers and investors.

The Prime Minister highlighted that reforms are being carried out across all government sectors. He specifically mentioned the faceless customs assessment system, calling it a key step in reducing human contact and curbing corruption at borders and ports.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that eliminating corruption and improving the performance of institutions like FBR is essential for national progress. He said the government is working hard to fix outdated systems and make public services more efficient and reliable.

“These positive economic indicators — such as rising tax collections, stabilizing currency, and reduced inflation — show we’re on the right path,” he said. “We will continue our efforts to build a stronger, more stable Pakistan through reforms, hard work, and transparency.”

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that economic stability remains the government’s top priority, and that institutional reforms will continue without delay.