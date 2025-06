Today’s foreign exchange rates in Pakistan – june 2, 2025

NBP Releases Latest Currency Bulletin

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has announced the updated foreign exchange rates for Monday, June 2, 2025. These rates were issued by the Treasury & Capital Markets Group and reflect the buying and selling prices of major global currencies across the country. According to the bulletin, the US Dollar is being sold at Rs 282.40 and bought at Rs 281.90 in ready transactions, while its cash note rate stands slightly higher at Rs 283.81 for selling.

Meanwhile, the British Pound is trading at Rs 380.77 (selling) and Rs 380.09 (buying), with a cash rate of Rs 382.67 for selling. The Euro follows closely at Rs 320.89 (selling) and Rs 320.32 (buying), whereas its currency note rate is Rs 322.49. With steady demand, currencies like the Japanese Yen, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal also show minor fluctuations. These rates serve as an essential reference for businesses, travelers, and currency dealers alike.

US Dollar (USD) — TT Selling 282.40 | TT Buying 281.90

Euro (EUR) — TT Selling 320.89 | TT Buying 320.32

Japanese Yen (JPY) — TT Selling 1.9674 | TT Buying 1.9640

British Pound (GBP) — TT Selling 380.77 | TT Buying 380.09

Swiss Franc (CHF) — TT Selling 343.36 | TT Buying 342.76

Canadian Dollar (CAD) — TT Selling 205.81 | TT Buying 205.44

Australian Dollar (AUD) — TT Selling 182.22 | TT Buying 181.90

Swedish Krona (SEK) — TT Selling 29.65 | TT Buying 29.60

Norwegian Krone (NOK) — TT Selling 27.71 | TT Buying 27.66

Danish Krone (DKK) — TT Selling 43.02 | TT Buying 42.94

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) — TT Selling 169.35 | TT Buying 169.05

Singapore Dollar (SGD) — TT Selling 218.80 | TT Buying 218.42

Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) — TT Selling 36.02 | TT Buying 35.95

Korean Won (KRW) — TT Selling 0.2050 | TT Buying 0.2047

Chinese Yuan (CNY) — TT Selling 39.11 | TT Buying 39.05

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) — TT Selling 66.38 | TT Buying 66.27

Thai Baht (THB) — TT Selling 8.60 | TT Buying 8.58

U.A.E Dirham (AED) — TT Selling 77.43 | TT Buying 77.35

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — TT Selling 75.30 | TT Buying 75.16

Qatar Riyal (QAR) — TT Selling 78.03 | TT Buying 77.89

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) — TT Selling 920.47 | TT Buying 918.84

