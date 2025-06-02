First polio case of 2025 confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s diamer district

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported its first case of wild poliovirus for 2025. The case was detected in Diamer district, as confirmed by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health on Monday. This brings the national polio case count to 11 so far this year.

The case was reported shortly after the conclusion of the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign, which ran from May 26 to June 1. According to the Polio Eradication Programme, the campaign targeted 159 districts and reached over 45 million children under the age of five across the country.

In response to the ongoing challenge, President Asif Ali Zardari made a strong appeal for public cooperation. He urged parents to welcome vaccinators and ensure every child receives the life-saving polio drops. He also called on teachers, religious leaders, and media outlets to help fight vaccine misinformation.

“The polio vaccine is safe, effective, and our best weapon,” said President Zardari in his message marking the launch of the campaign. He emphasized the importance of community support in ending the disease and creating a polio-free Pakistan.

Despite significant efforts and widespread coverage, polio continues to surface in high-risk areas. Health authorities say continued vigilance, community trust, and timely vaccinations are essential to eliminating the virus from all corners of the country.