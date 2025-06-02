Modi unlikely to attend G7 summit in Canada amid ongoing diplomatic tensions

For the first time in six years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 Summit, set to be held in Canada from June 15 to 17, according to Indian media reports. Sources say no formal communication has been exchanged between New Delhi and Ottawa regarding Modi’s participation.

Insiders revealed that the Canadian government has not formally invited India, nor has the Indian side expressed any intent to join. They added that strained diplomatic ties between the two nations remain a major reason behind the absence of high-level engagement.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated following the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. In response to Ottawa’s allegations of Indian involvement, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the head of mission.

Officials also cited security concerns as another factor that would need to be addressed if Modi were to consider attending the summit. They stressed that improved bilateral relations would be necessary before any such visit could take place.

Meanwhile, Canada has extended invitations to other global partners, with countries like South Africa, Ukraine, and Australia confirming their participation. The annual summit, hosted this year in Kananaskis, Alberta, will bring together leaders from G7 nations including the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and the European Union.

As the summit approaches, Modi’s absence may reflect the broader challenges facing India-Canada relations, highlighting how diplomatic disputes continue to influence global political engagements.