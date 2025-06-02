NAB forms special legal team ahead of Imran, Bushra appeals in £190 million case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has set up a special prosecution team to handle the upcoming court appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear their appeals on June 5 in the high-profile £190 million corruption case.

NAB’s five-member legal team will assist the court and defend the bureau’s position during the hearing. This team, formed under the instructions of Prosecutor General Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah, has been approved by NAB Chairman and will be led by senior prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan.

The team also includes legal experts Irfan Ahmed, Suhail Arif, Rafiq Maqsood, and Yasir Saleem Rana. Their role will be to present arguments and respond to the petitions filed by the couple seeking suspension of their sentences.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were previously convicted in the multi-million-pound case and have challenged the verdict through formal appeals. They are also requesting the court to suspend their sentences while the appeals are under review.

This latest move reflects NAB’s intention to ensure a strong legal defense in a case that has attracted widespread media attention and political debate. The outcome of the June 5 hearing could have significant implications for both Imran Khan’s political future and the ongoing accountability process.

With just days remaining until the hearing, legal and political observers are closely watching how the IHC will proceed with the appeals and whether any relief will be granted to the former prime minister and his wife.