CDA doubles electric bus fare to Rs100 in Islamabad, citing high costs

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has increased the fare for electric buses in Islamabad from Rs50 to Rs100 per ride. The new fare applies to all routes served by the Orange, Green, and Blue Line buses, including the key sectors and airport routes. The change took effect on Sunday and affects roughly 16 routes across the capital city.

The CDA says the fare hike is essential to keep services running amid rising operational costs. Currently, it pays Rs350 per kilometer to the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), which operates the buses. Despite the fare hike, CDA will still need to provide an annual subsidy of Rs2.79 billion, down from Rs3.66 billion under the old fare structure.

With the revised fare, revenue is expected to increase to Rs2.33 billion a year, compared to Rs1.46 billion previously. However, only about 120 of the CDA’s 160 electric buses are currently running due to limited charging facilities. A new charging depot at Zero Point is under construction to address this.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa defended the move, saying the goal is to maintain reliable, eco-friendly transport—not to burden citizens. He added that special concessional packages are being planned for office workers, students, and senior citizens. These will include discounted daily, weekly, and monthly travel passes, plus bus cards for regular riders.

The electric buses currently serve over 85,000 commuters daily, offering a much-needed solution to traffic and pollution issues in Islamabad. CDA also plans to update bus stop signage and provide route info on Google Maps to assist passengers. As the city grows, CDA aims to expand its electric bus fleet and upgrade the transport system further.