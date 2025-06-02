Pakistan invites sikh pilgrims for major events despite India tensions

Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has announced the full schedule for two major Sikh religious events in June 2025, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions with India. Around 1,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries are expected to attend if India grants travel permission. The move reflects Pakistan’s commitment to religious tourism and interfaith outreach, even amid cross-border uncertainty.

The first event is the death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, scheduled for June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. The second marks the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, set for June 29 at his samadhi, also in Lahore. Pakistan has finalized all security, accommodation, and travel arrangements for the pilgrims, with particular focus on those arriving via the Wagah Border.

If India issues No Objection Certificates (NOCs), the first group of Indian pilgrims is expected on June 9. Their journey includes visits to Nankana Sahib, Farooqabad, Hassan Abdal, and Kartarpur, followed by Lahore, where the main ceremony will be held. They will return to India on June 18, after a nine-day spiritual tour.

A second group is scheduled to arrive on June 22 for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s commemoration. Their itinerary also begins in Nankana Sahib, followed by stops in Farooqabad, Hassan Abdal, and Kartarpur, before concluding in Lahore on June 29. Pilgrims are set to return home on July 1, after paying respects at key Sikh heritage sites.

ETPB officials stated that Pakistan is ready to ensure a smooth and respectful pilgrimage experience. However, the entire operation depends on Indian approval for cross-border travel. Pakistan remains hopeful that religious sentiments will override political tensions, allowing Sikh devotees to complete their sacred journey.