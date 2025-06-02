Firebomb attack at Colorado pro-Israel event injures 8, FBI calls it terrorism

A 45-year-old man threw firebombs into a crowd during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, injuring eight people on Sunday. Witnesses said the attacker shouted “Free Palestine” before launching incendiary devices at the group gathered on Pearl Street Mall. Authorities identified the suspect as Mohamed Soliman, who was taken to the hospital after the incident and remains in custody.

The victims, four men and four women aged between 52 and 88, were quickly taken to nearby hospitals. At least one was critically injured, according to Boulder police. Witnesses at the scene described people with severe burns, including one woman who was wrapped in a flag after suffering burns on most of her body. The FBI has classified the incident as a targeted act of terrorism.

The attack occurred during a weekly event organized by “Run for Their Lives,” a group focused on raising awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the 2023 Hamas attack. The organization noted that the rallies had remained peaceful until this violent outburst. Boulder’s police chief confirmed that Soliman acted alone, and there is no indication of additional suspects at this time.

Officials across the political spectrum condemned the attack. Colorado Governor Jared Polis called it “unfathomable,” while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled it an antisemitic act. FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Phil Weiser both referred to the assault as a hate crime and a terror attack targeting the Jewish community.

Meanwhile, political tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict continue to rise in the United States. Conservative leaders, including former President Donald Trump’s aides, used the attack to criticize current immigration policies. Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, claimed Soliman had overstayed his visa, although this has not been independently confirmed.

This violent incident comes on the heels of other recent attacks linked to the conflict, including a fatal shooting outside a pro-Israel event in Washington, D.C. As the U.S. grapples with rising antisemitic and anti-Muslim sentiments, calls for unity and protection of all communities have grown louder across the country.