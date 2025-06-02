India’s threats won’t work: Pakistan calls for peace, not provocation

Pakistan strongly criticized recent provocative statements by Indian leaders. The Foreign Office called them dangerous and misleading. Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said such remarks reflect a mindset that prefers hostility over peace. He emphasized that blaming Pakistan for regional instability is false and against known facts. According to him, India’s aggressive actions are well-documented internationally.

The spokesperson responded to recent remarks made in Bihar and on May 29 by India’s Foreign Ministry. He warned that such comments only increase tension. Instead of peace, they promote conflict and distrust. Khan said India has supported terrorism inside Pakistan, and evidence of that is clear. These facts cannot be hidden by spreading false stories.

Khan also highlighted the Kashmir issue. He called it the biggest threat to peace in South Asia. Pakistan, he said, will continue its efforts for a fair and lasting solution. That solution must follow UN resolutions and reflect the will of the Kashmiri people. Ignoring this issue will only lead to more conflict and mistrust in the region.

He noted that recent events have shown how aggressive policies always fail. Using pressure or threats never works, he stressed. India, according to him, cannot achieve any real goals this way. Khan said misleading the world with false claims is not a sustainable strategy. Truth and peace must lead the way forward.

Finally, Khan repeated that Pakistan wants peace and meaningful dialogue. At the same time, the country is ready to defend itself. He urged India to act with seriousness and avoid using tension for political gain. Long-lasting peace, he said, needs calm minds and real solutions, not loud threats.