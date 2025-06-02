Karachi needs to be developed into a modern, efficient megacity: PDP

Megacity Karachi is one of the least developed megacities of the world and there is a need to convert it into a modern efficient liveable city, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.

Altaf Shakoor said that the dream of having a liveable city is the old dream of Karachiites, which is yet to be materialized. He said we need Karachi as an efficient modern megacity that offers a high quality of life, sustainability, and opportunities for its residents.

He said that Karachi has become a congested city dotted with hundreds of poor slums. Karachiites want affordable and quality housing, with diverse options for different income levels. It needs well-maintained buildings and neighborhoods, efficient and reliable public transportation, with Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as its backbone. It also requires reliable, affordable, and well-connected transit systems of buses, bike and bicycle lanes. Better public transport would reduce road congestion and air and noise pollution.

Altaf Shakoor said that the megacity has very sparse parks and green spaces, gardens, and recreational areas.

He said better safety standards, and lower crime rate is the need of hour. The safe city project is facing extended delays which is worrisome. The megacity needs effective law enforcement and community policing, besides well-lit streets and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

A city can’t be called liveable without better access to quality healthcare & education. Well-equipped hospitals and clinics, good schools, universities, and lifelong learning opportunities.

He said growing joblessness is a major concern of Karachi. It needs a strong economy & more job opportunities, for which diverse industries and employment options are necessary. The government should support small businesses and the fisheries and maritime sector.

Shortage of potable water, electricity and gas load shedding are perpetual issues of Karachi, he said, adding clean potable water, stable electricity and gas should be ensured for the Karachiites at top priority, besides well-maintained roads and public facilities.

He demanded of the federal and provincial government to allocate ample funds for Karachi in the coming budget to make it a liveable megacity.

Modern megacities are self sustainable efficient cities in terms of amenities and resources. Water, electricity and gas should be available to all residents at affordable prices. Circular railways connected with road networks are essential elements of the modern transportation system of smart cities. Resource allocation should be in accordance with organic population growth and migration rate. Mega cities can only be managed effectively through elected representatives operating a transparent system.