Afghanistan to raise diplomatic representation in Pakistan to ambassador level

Afghanistan has warmly welcomed Pakistan’s decision to upgrade diplomatic ties by raising its envoy in Kabul from chargé d’affaires to ambassador. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the Taliban-led interim government, has announced it will respond in kind by upgrading its diplomatic mission in Islamabad to ambassador level. This mutual move aims to deepen cooperation and strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the head of public relations at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that improving diplomatic levels will open new doors for collaboration across many sectors. He emphasized that stronger ties would benefit both nations and encourage joint efforts in trade, security, and development. The statement was shared on the ministry’s official social media channels, signaling a clear commitment to closer relations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently announced the upgrade following his productive visit to Kabul in April 2025. Dar highlighted that the positive momentum between the two countries calls for elevated engagement. He expressed confidence that the move would deepen cooperation in economic matters, counter-terrorism, trade, and security, benefiting both fraternal neighbors.

Political analysts in Afghanistan also view the upgrade as a positive step toward resolving longstanding challenges between Kabul and Islamabad. Sayed Moqaddam Amin said he hopes this development will foster friendship and trust, paving the way for stronger political and diplomatic relations. He believes both countries share vital interests that can be advanced through this closer partnership.

The move comes amid a backdrop of improving ties between the two nations after years of tension. The upgraded diplomatic missions mark a new chapter aimed at enhancing dialogue and collaboration. Both countries appear eager to work together on regional stability and mutual growth, signaling a hopeful future for their relationship.