IED blast near Quetta kills tribal leader amid armed attack on mines

At least two people were killed and six others injured in a powerful explosion near Quetta on Saturday. The incident took place in the Hanna, Orak area on the outskirts of the city. A tribal leader and his brother lost their lives in the blast, which was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), local reports confirmed.

The violence began when around 200 armed men stormed several coal mines in the area. The attackers set fire to machinery and vehicles. They also opened fire, causing panic among the workers. Mine owners and tribal elders quickly reached the scene to confront the attackers.

A gunfight broke out between the owners and the armed group. As the assailants retreated, they planted IEDs along their escape route. One of these devices exploded while the owners were pursuing them. The blast instantly killed the tribal leader and his brother. Six others suffered injuries, some of them serious.

Security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have launched an investigation but no group has yet claimed responsibility. Authorities say this could be part of a larger campaign of targeted violence in the region.

This deadly incident happened just hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Quetta. He was in the city to attend the Balochistan Grand Tribal Jirga. The attack has raised concerns about worsening security in Balochistan, especially in areas rich in natural resources like coal.