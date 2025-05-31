Hope for ceasefire: Hamas responds to US deal, agrees to free 10 hostages

Hamas has responded to a new US ceasefire proposal by agreeing to release 10 living hostages. The proposal came from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and was approved earlier by Israel. Hamas said it made the decision to reduce the suffering of its people. However, the group did not clearly say whether it fully accepted the entire proposal.

In its official statement, Hamas said it will also return 18 bodies of Israeli citizens. In exchange, Israel would release an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. The deal could lead to a 60-day truce, possibly extended to 70 days. Negotiators hope it will bring a pause to the violence in Gaza. Talks have been stuck since the last ceasefire broke down in March.

The first phase of the deal may begin with the release of five living hostages and nine bodies. This would be followed by another exchange the next week. US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the sides were “very close to an agreement.” Many see this development as a possible breakthrough after weeks of fighting.

Despite this progress, tensions remain high. Israel warned Hamas on Friday to accept the deal or face full military force. Hamas said its reply to the US envoy came from a place of “responsibility.” Still, neither side has confirmed a final agreement. Talks are expected to continue with mediators from both the US and regional allies.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed full-scale operations in Gaza, over 4,000 people have died there, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The total death toll from the war has now reached over 54,000, most of them civilians. Hamas’s October attack on Israel killed 1,218 people. The world now watches closely, hoping for a lasting truce.