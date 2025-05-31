Pakistan tops climate risk list: Sherry Rehman calls for urgent action

Pakistan is now the most affected country by climate change, according to the latest Climate Risk Index (CRI). Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the PPP, expressed serious concern over this alarming development. She said it is time to prepare the public for dangerous weather. Rehman shared the CRI report on her social media, calling it a “huge wake-up call.”

The CRI, published by Germanwatch, ranks countries based on human and economic damage from extreme weather. In its 2022 list, Pakistan ranked first, followed by Belize and Italy. Rehman highlighted the report, stressing that Pakistan has paid the highest price for climate disasters it didn’t cause. She said the country urgently needs climate training and safety plans.

Rehman stated that Pakistan is suffering deadly floods, glacier melts, and dangerous rainstorms. These events are increasing every year. She asked why Pakistan should face such consequences when it has contributed little to global pollution. “The world must take real responsibility for global warming,” she added. “Environmental justice is not optional—it’s necessary.”

The senator also called for immediate national reforms and international support. She said Pakistan needs to declare an environmental emergency. She urged leaders to work on climate policy, get international aid, and protect vulnerable people. Without these steps, she warned, both lives and the economy will remain at risk.

Pakistan’s climate crisis is already affecting millions. The 2022 floods impacted over 33 million people and killed more than 1,700. Over 8 million were displaced, and waterborne diseases spread rapidly. The report shows extreme monsoon rains increased by 50% due to climate change. Rehman’s message is clear: the time to act is now.