Shehbaz unveils Rs250bn for Balochistan: “No room for injustice or neglect”

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that Balochistan will receive Rs250 billion in the upcoming national development budget for fiscal year 2025–26. Speaking at the Balochistan Grand Jirga in Quetta, the premier stressed that these funds must be spent transparently and efficiently to bring real, on-ground change to the province.

He praised the armed forces for their role in defeating India’s recent cross-border aggression on May 6–7, calling it a short but historic victory under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Shehbaz described it as a powerful response that “avenged 1971,” earning pride for the nation. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Balochistan for standing united with the military.

The Prime Minister highlighted Balochistan’s loyalty to Pakistan since its inception, reminding the audience that its elders were among the first to embrace Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership. He acknowledged the province’s long-standing grievances and emphasized the need for brotherly dialogue, saying, “If there are any complaints, let us resolve them together, as equals.”

Shehbaz also recalled that in 2010, Punjab gave up Rs11 billion of its NFC share to support Balochistan’s demand for a fairer resource division. He pointed out that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, major development work took place in the province, and now, Rs1.5–2 billion saved from a recent drop in global oil prices has been allocated to upgrade the deadly N-25 highway, often called the “bloody road.”

Ending his speech, the PM declared that economic progress and terrorism cannot go hand in hand. He vowed that no economic or social injustice would be allowed against Balochistan under his government. Appealing for unity, he urged all stakeholders to work together to rehabilitate misled individuals, ensure peace, and unlock the province’s full potential for investment and development.