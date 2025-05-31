‘They’ll be fine’: Trump assures chinese students amid Harvard showdown

US President Donald Trump tried to ease fears among Chinese students studying in the United States on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said, “They’re going to be okay. It’s going to work out fine.” His comments followed a week of strict visa announcements by his administration, targeting Chinese students directly.

Earlier this week, US officials said they would review student permissions, especially for Chinese nationals. However, Trump said the checks are routine and meant for all students. He stressed that the administration only wants to review individuals, not block all students from entering.

This softer tone comes after a federal judge extended a block on Trump’s attempt to stop Harvard from enrolling international students. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently revoked thousands of Chinese student visas. Many students lost visas due to activism against Israel’s actions in Gaza or for small legal violations.

Tensions are rising between the Trump administration and top US universities, especially Harvard. Officials want a list of students from Harvard for review. But the university has refused, saying it violates student privacy and rights. Trump accused Harvard of hiding names that could cause problems.

During Harvard’s graduation, President Alan Garber received loud applause for defending students. He urged universities to stay firm against government pressure. Trump, however, said the US wants students who “love and cherish” the country. Chinese students make up part of the six percent of international students in US universities — far fewer than in the UK.