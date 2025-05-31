Gold price drops further in Pakistan: Tola loses Rs 1,400

The price of gold in Pakistan saw a notable decline today, with the rate per tola decreasing by Rs 1,400. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association reported that the current price for one tola of gold is now Rs 347,200, reflecting a downward trend after several weeks of fluctuating rates.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 297,668. This decline comes amid broader movements in the global gold market, where prices also fell by $14 to reach $3,288 per ounce. Analysts attribute this to changes in international demand, currency exchange rates, and global economic conditions.

The fall in gold prices offers an interesting opportunity for investors and buyers who have been waiting for a favorable moment to enter the market. Gold remains a popular investment in Pakistan, traditionally considered a safe haven asset, especially in times of economic uncertainty and currency volatility.

Experts also suggest that the recent strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar may have played a role in easing the upward pressure on gold prices domestically. This reduction could help ease inflationary concerns for consumers who consider gold purchases as a hedge against inflation.