Momal Sheikh sets the record straight on ‘26 years without father’ controversy

Actress Momal Sheikh has recently clarified the widespread misunderstanding that arose from her previous interview regarding her father, veteran actor Javed Sheikh. In a June 2024 interview, she had mentioned that after her parents’ divorce, her father returned to their family home during her wedding on her insistence, which many on social media misinterpreted as implying that her father had not met her for 26 years. Momal has now explained that this was a misrepresentation of her words.

In a recent conversation alongside her father on Goher Rasheed’s YouTube channel, Momal emphasized that she never said her father had been absent from her life for 26 years. She pointed out that while her father had not visited their house during this time due to family circumstances, they maintained contact and met regularly. Both Momal and her brother Fahad Sheikh have always shared a warm and supportive relationship with their father despite the separation between their parents.

Momal detailed that following her parents’ divorce, her father chose not to come to their home, but they were in touch through visits and meetings elsewhere. The confusion arose because she mentioned that during her wedding preparations, she requested her father to come to the house to perform the traditional role of giving her away, which he did—marking the first time in 26 years that he visited their home.

She expressed disappointment that social media had twisted her remarks and created a false narrative of complete estrangement. Momal clarified that the relationship between her and her father was never broken, and the family ties remained intact throughout the years. She also emphasized that both she and her brother regularly spent time with their father and shared a close bond.

In conclusion, Momal Sheikh urged people to avoid spreading misinformation based on half-truths and to respect the personal and emotional nuances behind family stories. Her clarification shines a light on the importance of understanding context before jumping to conclusions about sensitive family matters.