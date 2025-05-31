IAEA uncovers Iran’s secret nuclear program using undeclared material

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has revealed that Iran conducted secret nuclear activities involving undeclared nuclear material at three sites previously under investigation. According to a confidential report seen by Reuters, these undeclared operations were part of a structured nuclear program that lasted until the early 2000s. The findings highlight concerns about Iran’s transparency and adherence to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The report, which was requested by the IAEA’s Board of Governors last November, details how these three locations and potentially other related sites were used by Iran to carry out nuclear work without notifying the agency. This included handling nuclear material that was not declared to the IAEA, raising serious questions about the true extent and purpose of Iran’s nuclear efforts during that period.

IAEA officials have stressed that these undisclosed activities must be fully clarified for Iran to regain international trust and move forward with easing sanctions. The watchdog’s report adds pressure on ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal aims to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Iran might accept IAEA inspections from the United States if a new nuclear agreement is reached. This potential cooperation could pave the way for more transparency and a reduction in tensions, but it depends heavily on the progress of ongoing negotiations and Iran’s willingness to comply fully with international oversight.

The latest IAEA findings serve as a reminder of the challenges facing nuclear non-proliferation efforts in the region. They underscore the need for vigilant monitoring and sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent nuclear escalation and ensure global security.