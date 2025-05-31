Israel refuses to cooperate with arab ministers’ planned visit to west bank

Israel has announced it will not cooperate with a planned visit by Arab foreign ministers to the occupied West Bank. This decision came after a Saudi diplomatic source said the kingdom’s top diplomat would travel to Ramallah. The visit was expected to include discussions on supporting the creation of a Palestinian state.

An Israeli official called the planned meeting “provocative” and accused the Palestinian Authority of refusing to condemn the October 7 attacks. The official claimed the gathering aimed to damage Israel and threaten its security. The statement was released late Friday.

The meeting in Ramallah was reportedly being organized by the Palestinian Authority to gather support from Arab nations. It was set to include foreign ministers from several countries in the region. The visit was viewed as a diplomatic effort to revive talks on Palestinian statehood.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank, with recent Israeli military operations increasing unrest. On Friday, Israeli forces conducted a raid in Jenin, part of ongoing operations in the occupied territory. These raids have led to growing international concern over civilian safety and regional stability.

Israel’s refusal to engage with the visiting Arab ministers highlights the deepening divide over the future of Palestine. The disagreement also reflects wider regional challenges in finding a path to peace. Arab leaders are likely to respond in the coming days with further diplomatic statements or actions.