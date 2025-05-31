Finance minister stresses execution of 10-year plan in talks with world bank

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with the World Bank team to boost collaboration and economic development. The meeting included outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine and incoming Director Bolormaa Amgaabazar. Aurangzeb welcomed Amgaabazar and expressed hope for stronger cooperation under her leadership. He also praised Benhassine for his support and efforts during his tenure.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s strong and long-standing relationship with the World Bank. He thanked the Bank for its financial and technical support in important sectors. Aurangzeb also stressed that this partnership had helped shape key reforms. He appreciated the Bank’s role in improving Pakistan’s economic stability and growth over the years.

One of the main points discussed was the recently signed 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF). The minister called it a turning point for Pakistan’s development plans. He added that the CPF could bring positive changes if executed properly. In particular, he mentioned the importance of the Country Financing Framework (CFF) to maximize support from the Bank.

Aurangzeb also referred to the recent $1 billion disbursement from the IMF after a successful review. He said this funding, along with support from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), would boost confidence. According to him, development finance should always be based on merit. It must stay clear of political pressure to ensure long-term results.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to strengthen ties. They vowed to support inclusive growth and improve economic resilience. The World Bank team assured continued assistance to Pakistan’s development goals. Overall, the meeting reaffirmed a shared vision for sustainable progress through strategic planning and cooperation.