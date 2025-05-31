Shoaib Akhtar faces Rs1 billion defamation notice from Dr Nauman Niaz over ‘bag carrier’ allegation

Television host and former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official Dr Nauman Niaz has served a Rs1 billion defamation notice to former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar following controversial remarks made during a TV show on May 25.

On the programme The Dug Out, Shoaib stated that Dr Nauman “used to carry our bags” and was “kept for that purpose,” remarks which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Dr Nauman’s legal team issued the notice on May 29, declaring the statements factually incorrect and damaging to his professional standing. The notice demands a public apology and retraction within 14 days, warning of legal action under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 if Shoaib fails to comply.

Dr Nauman, who has served in various roles at the PCB and contributed to national and international cricket publications, contends the comments misrepresent his extensive career and are part of an ongoing pattern of disparagement spanning three years.

Shoaib Akhtar has not yet responded publicly to the notice.

This is not the first public dispute between the two. In October 2021, during a PTV Sports broadcast featuring cricket legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower, Shoaib and Dr Nauman clashed over panel discussions, leading to Shoaib’s resignation from the channel. Following the incident, PTV issued a Rs100 million recovery notice to Shoaib, which he vowed to legally challenge.

Shoaib Akhtar remains a celebrated figure in cricket history, holding the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) during the 2003 World Cup against England.