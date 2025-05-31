Historic victory: PM and president congratulate Arshad Nadeem for asian athletics gold medal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, along with other top leaders, congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship. The Prime Minister praised Arshad’s dedication and success, saying he has raised the nation’s pride and set a great example for young athletes. He prayed for Arshad’s continued success in the future.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his pride in Arshad’s outstanding performance, especially in the javelin throw. He highlighted Arshad’s consistent excellence throughout the championship and said the whole nation is proud of his achievement. The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, echoed these sentiments, adding that the nation’s prayers were with Arshad.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah extended his congratulations and promised full support from the Sindh government to talented players like Arshad. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also praised Arshad’s performance, stating that his victory has made the entire country proud once again.

In the final round of the championship held in South Korea, Arshad Nadeem threw the javelin 75.64 meters on his first attempt and improved with each throw. His third throw reached 85.57 meters, and after leading the scoreboard for most of the rounds, he sealed his gold medal win with a final throw of 86.40 meters.

Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani since 1973 to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship. His remarkable achievement has sparked celebrations across Pakistan, inspiring athletes and sports fans nationwide.