Javelin sensation Arshad Nadeem shines bright, wins gold in Gumi with 86.40m throw

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem once again showcased his extraordinary talent by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championship held in Gumi, South Korea. Nadeem secured his victory with a remarkable throw of 86.40 meters, dominating the competition and captivating the crowd.

Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Thranga Pathirage finished in second place with a strong throw of 82.28 meters, holding the lead until Nadeem’s spectacular final attempt. China’s Ho Haoran delivered his season’s best of 80.93 meters, securing third place after the fourth round. India’s Yashveer Singh took fourth position with a throw of 80.23 meters, becoming the fourth athlete in the final to cross the 80-meter mark despite two initial fouls.

Nadeem’s journey in the final began with solid throws of 75.64 meters and 76.80 meters, while fellow Pakistani athlete Yasir also impressed with throws of 70.53 meters and 75.39 meters. The crowd’s attention was fully fixed on Nadeem as he took the field for his final throw, with the stadium resonating with chants of “Dil Dil Pakistan.” This event marked his return to international competition since his Olympic triumph in Paris last year.

During the qualifying heats the previous day, Nadeem had already sent a strong message by effortlessly qualifying for the final with an incredible throw of 86.34 meters on his first and only attempt. Yasir also qualified with a throw of 76.07 meters in the heats.

After securing his place in the final, Nadeem took to Instagram to thank his supporters, saying, “As always, I need your prayers and support.”

Last August, Nadeem etched his name in history by breaking the Olympic record with a staggering throw of 92.97 meters in Paris, earning the gold medal and cementing his place among the world’s elite javelin throwers.

Looking ahead, Arshad Nadeem is set to travel to England soon for intensive preparations ahead of the World Athletics Championships scheduled for September.