India’s water cuts deepen, Chenab river flow at head marala drops to zero

India’s water restrictions are intensifying, causing a sharp decline in the Chenab River flow entering Pakistan. Officials at Head Marala, the key point where the Chenab crosses into Pakistan, recorded a significant drop in water inflow and outflow.

Yesterday, water flow at Head Marala fell by 37,600 cubic feet per second (cusecs). Today, the outflow at this critical location dropped to zero, meaning no water is flowing out. Over the past two days, the total decrease in water volume at Head Marala reached 91,000 cusecs, severely affecting downstream water availability.

Currently, only 7,200 cusecs of water is entering Pakistan through Head Marala, down drastically from 44,800 cusecs recorded the day before. Two days ago, inflow was as high as 98,200 cusecs, showing a steep and rapid decline. This reduction impacts farmers, local communities, and industries relying on this water.

This latest cut comes after India had already reduced the river flow by 54,200 cusecs last Friday. Pakistan’s water authorities warn that these reductions may worsen the ongoing water shortage in the region, threatening agriculture and power generation.

WAPDA officials also reported that water flows in other major rivers like the Indus and Jhelum remain stable but stressed that the drastic cut in Chenab water requires urgent attention. Pakistan continues close monitoring while urging India to respect water-sharing agreements.