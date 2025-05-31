“We prevented nuclear disaster”: Trump takes credit for Pakistan-India ceasefire

US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for brokering the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India, warning that the tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors could have escalated into a nuclear catastrophe. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, “We stopped Pakistan and India from fighting. That conflict could have turned into a nuclear disaster.” He thanked leaders from both countries for agreeing to the ceasefire.

Trump stressed that the United States cannot maintain trade relations with countries engaged in active conflict. “We cannot trade with people who are shooting at each other,” he said. “We have the world’s strongest military and can fight better than anyone. But we also use our power to stop others from fighting.”

He highlighted his administration’s diplomatic efforts beyond South Asia, mentioning hopes for an imminent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Trump also said the US is close to reaching an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. Furthermore, he revealed plans to discuss trade and tariff disputes with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing optimism about resolving differences.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of mediation, Indian officials have firmly denied any US role in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire. Conversely, Pakistani leaders have publicly welcomed Trump’s involvement and thanked the US for its support in easing regional tensions.

In addition, Trump commented on education policy, stating that foreign students would not be forced to leave the United States at this time, despite ongoing legal issues with Harvard University. He emphasized the importance of international students continuing their studies in America.