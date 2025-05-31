Iran signals peace: Nuclear arms are ‘unacceptable’, Araghchi declares

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated that Iran considers nuclear weapons “unacceptable,” reaffirming Tehran’s official stance during a televised address on Saturday. His statement comes at a sensitive time, as Iran and the United States continue negotiations aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that was abandoned by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Araghchi, who is also Iran’s lead negotiator, said, “If the issue is nuclear weapons, yes, we too consider this type of weapon unacceptable. We agree with them on this issue.” He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear ambitions do not include the development of weapons, despite long-standing Western suspicions fueled by Iran’s advanced uranium enrichment program.

So far, five rounds of talks have been held between the two sides, focusing on restrictions, inspections, and the future of Iran’s uranium enrichment. While Washington demands that Iran halts enrichment entirely, Tehran insists it has the right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as long as it is for peaceful purposes.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who returned to office earlier this year, stated on Wednesday that the US is having “very good talks” with Iran. He also revealed that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, suggesting such action would be inappropriate at this time.

Although Trump has not ruled out military options, he appears to be giving diplomacy a chance. Israel, which is widely believed to possess its own undeclared nuclear arsenal, has repeatedly threatened military intervention, especially after last year’s exchange of fire with Iran. Trump has clarified that if military action does occur, it would be led by Israel—not the United States.

Iran has also indicated that it may allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors more access to its nuclear facilities if a new agreement is reached, showing a possible opening for compromise.