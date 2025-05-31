Pakistan set for crucial trade talks in US next week

US President Donald Trump announced that a Pakistani delegation will visit the United States next week for trade negotiations. The visit comes as Pakistan faces up to 29% tariffs on its exports due to a $3 billion trade surplus. Formal talks began with a call between Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Trump linked peace in South Asia with trade progress, saying he wouldn’t make deals with nations on the brink of war.

The recent military conflict between India and Pakistan followed accusations by New Delhi after an attack in occupied Kashmir. India launched airstrikes into Pakistan in early May, killing civilians. In response, Pakistan shot down five Indian jets and intercepted drones. After tit-for-tat strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. Trump claimed credit for stopping what he described as a possible nuclear disaster.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he personally convinced both sides to stand down. He praised leaders in both countries and his diplomatic team. His comments, although welcomed by Islamabad, have angered India, which denies any outside role in the ceasefire. However, Pakistani officials privately agree that US pressure helped end the conflict.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, will first meet UN and OIC officials in New York. It will then travel to Washington to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, lawmakers, think tanks, and media. The goal is to discuss trade, security, and Pakistan’s role in global diplomacy. Trump’s statements, though controversial, may strengthen Pakistan’s hand in these meetings.

Meanwhile, US scholar Christine Fair criticized India’s narrative about the conflict. She said Pakistan gained strategic wins and warned India not to ignore the outcome. Trump’s bold claims, whether fully accurate or not, have reshaped the conversation. For Pakistan, this is a rare moment of international recognition. And as one official put it, “It doesn’t matter who gets credit, as long as the firing stops.”