Prime minister’s electricity relief package faces setback: Full relief unlikely in june

ISLAMABAD, May 30, 2025 — The much-anticipated electricity relief under the Prime Minister’s package, which promised a significant reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit, is facing a potential setback. Reports suggest that electricity consumers may not receive the full announced relief in June, causing concern among households and businesses.

Currently, consumers benefit from a relief of Rs. 6.35 per unit under the package, while in April the relief was Rs. 4.97 per unit. However, the relief for June is expected to drop sharply to around Rs. 4.79 per unit. This reduction is linked to regulatory adjustments and requests by power authorities seeking to increase tariffs amid rising costs.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is reviewing a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to increase electricity prices starting June, based on the April monthly adjustment figures. This includes a proposed increase of Rs. 1.27 per unit, which could partially offset the relief offered under the Prime Minister’s package.

Sources revealed that a 29 paisa per unit relief granted in March will expire soon, further narrowing the relief margin. NEPRA has already held hearings on the tariff increase and is expected to announce its decision shortly.

Despite this, some relief components will continue in June, including reductions of Rs. 1.90 and Rs. 1.55 per unit from the second and third quarters of the fiscal year. Additionally, relief related to the petroleum levy of Rs. 1.71 per unit and a reduction of 90 paisa per unit from the fuel cost adjustment mechanism will remain intact.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the Rs. 7.41 per unit electricity price cut for domestic consumers on April 3, aiming to ease the financial burden amid rising inflation. However, the latest developments suggest that consumers may not fully benefit from the relief as hoped, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing energy costs in the country.