Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Islamabad cattle market, orders immediate improvements

ISLAMABAD, May 30, 2025 — Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the Islamabad cattle market along the Expressway on Friday. The visit comes ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, with the aim of ensuring better arrangements for traders and citizens alike.

During his visit, the minister reviewed market facilities and issued on-the-spot orders to improve conditions. He instructed the authorities to provide a separate parking area and directed a fair reduction in the per-animal fee. He also emphasized improving lighting, water availability, and overall cleanliness at the site.

Minister Naqvi interacted with cattle traders from across the country. After hearing their concerns, he ordered the immediate expansion of the market area to ease overcrowding. Additionally, he responded to citizens’ requests by ordering urgent repairs to the nearby pedestrian crossing bridge, ensuring safer access to the market.

One striking moment during the visit was when a majestic white bull caught the minister’s eye. Praising the animal, he learned from its owner that it weighs over 14 maunds and is priced at Rs. 1.8 million. The minister’s interaction added a lighthearted moment to an otherwise administrative visit.

Traders informed the minister that due to the intense summer heat, most buyers prefer visiting the market in the evening or at night. The visit is seen as a proactive move to ensure smooth market operations and better experiences for all during the festive season.