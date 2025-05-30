EU, Pakistan strengthen partnership on human rights and GSP+ monitoring

ISLAMABAD, May 30, 2025 — A European Union (EU) delegation, led by, visited the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) to discuss ongoing human rights collaboration and GSP+ monitoring. He was accompanied by Ms. Marta Szymczyk, Programme Manager for Human Rights and Democracy.

The delegation met with Secretary MoHR, Ms. Humera Ahmad, along with senior ministry officials including Mr. Muhammad Arshad, Director General (IC), and Mr. Muhammad Arif Leghari, Director (IC). The Secretary welcomed the EU officials and praised the EU’s long-standing support in promoting human rights in Pakistan.

Mr. Willems appreciated Pakistan’s progress in key areas such as minority rights, child protection, and gender equality. He highlighted the importance of linking GSP+ trade benefits with improvements in human rights practices. He encouraged Pakistan to continue working on reforms, especially in protecting women, children, persons with disabilities, and minority communities.

Secretary Humera Ahmad reaffirmed the Government’s strong commitment to an inclusive and rights-based agenda. She shared major developments, including the National Commission for Minorities Act and the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025. She also spoke about the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024 and ongoing efforts to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities. She emphasized the Government’s plan to strengthen national commissions—NCHR, NCSW, and NCRC—in line with global human rights standards.

The two sides also discussed the Huqooq-e-Pakistan II (HeP-II) project and agreed on the need for better coordination among all partners. They stressed that joint efforts and effective planning are essential for delivering on the 2025 human rights agenda.

The meeting ended on a positive note. Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting human rights and recognized the Ministry of Human Rights as a key partner in this mission. They agreed to continue regular engagement and cooperation in the future.