Five Pakistani pilgrims pass away during hajj, nation mourns their loss

Since May 4, five Pakistani pilgrims performing the sacred Hajj have tragically passed away in Saudi Arabia, the Pakistan Hajj Mission confirmed on Friday. The pilgrims died from natural causes, highlighting the physical toll this spiritual journey can take, especially on elderly and ailing travelers.

Among those who passed away were Khawaja Mehmood from Chakwal, Muhammad Ehsaan from Jamshoro, and Kishwar Sultan from Faisalabad. Their final moments were spent in the holy city of Madinah, where they were granted the honor of having their funeral prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi ﷺ, one of Islam’s most revered sites. Their burials took place at Jannat-ul-Baqi, a historic cemetery that holds immense religious significance.

The other two pilgrims, Gul Jan from Jhelum and Irshad Begum from Gujranwala, passed away in Makkah. They were laid to rest in the Sharai Cemetery, where many pilgrims find their eternal peace. Their families, thousands of miles away, received the sorrowful news with heavy hearts and prayed for their departed souls.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured ongoing support for all pilgrims. Mission officials urged all Hajj participants to take extra care of their health, stay well hydrated, and immediately seek medical help if they feel unwell, emphasizing the mission’s commitment to ensuring safety and care during this physically demanding pilgrimage.

Hajj, while a spiritually uplifting journey, demands great physical strength and endurance, especially amid the harsh climate of Saudi Arabia. Health experts and officials continue to advise pilgrims to follow strict health guidelines, reminding everyone that preserving life is a sacred duty alongside fulfilling religious obligations.