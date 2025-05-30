Islamabad police detain senator Mushtaq Ahmed during protest against Gaza violence

ISLAMABAD – Police on Friday detained Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami and several other protesters during a peaceful demonstration outside the National Press Club against Israeli violence in Gaza. The protesters, including human rights activist Tahira Abdullah and multiple women, had gathered to condemn the ongoing atrocities faced by Palestinians. The protest was held to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and to demand an end to the bloodshed.

However, police intervened and arrested the demonstrators, citing violations of Section 144, which restricts public gatherings in the federal capital. Authorities claimed the protest was unauthorized under current regulations.

This is not the first time Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has been detained for voicing support for Palestinians. Last year, on September 29, he and his wife were also arrested during a similar protest outside the press club.

Later that day, more than a dozen protesters, including women and children, were also taken into custody. Human rights groups have since raised concerns over these repeated crackdowns on peaceful assemblies.

The arrests have sparked criticism on social media, with activists calling for immediate release of the detainees and the protection of citizens’ right to peaceful protest, especially on humanitarian issues like Gaza.