India faced a diplomatic embarrassment this week as Colombia expressed regret over civilian deaths in Pakistan during India’s military operation. This development followed the Pahalgam incident and came as a result of Pakistan’s strong diplomatic outreach. The international community continues to question India’s narrative in the recent tensions with Pakistan.

Indian newspaper The Hindu reported that Colombia showed sympathy for Pakistani civilians killed in “Operation Sindoor,” launched by India. This response deeply upset the Indian delegation, which was visiting Colombia to gain international backing against Pakistan. The visit was part of a broader effort to win global support following India’s military and diplomatic struggles.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who headed the delegation, acknowledged the disappointment. He said, “Colombia expressed regret over casualties in Pakistan but did not acknowledge the victims of terrorism in Pahalgam.” Tharoor made the statement during a press talk in Colombia, highlighting the shift in diplomatic tone from a friendly country.

Tharoor further stated, “There can be no comparison between attackers and defenders. We acted in self-defense.” He insisted that India was merely protecting its sovereignty. He urged Colombian officials to recognize the difference between terrorism and counterterrorism, and said the delegation would try to correct any misunderstandings.

This delegation was formed after India’s international isolation grew, following what analysts call a failed military campaign and diplomatic pressure. The team, led by Tharoor, is visiting multiple countries to gather support. However, with responses like Colombia’s, India appears to be struggling to convince the world of its position.