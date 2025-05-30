PM Shehbaz wraps up four-nation tour focused on peace, trade, and climate action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad on Friday after completing his four-nation diplomatic tour. The week-long trip took him to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed his return from Dushanbe and called the tour successful. During the trip, Shehbaz held high-level talks focused on trade, peace, and regional cooperation.

The tour began with a two-day visit to Turkiye, where Shehbaz met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders discussed deepening trade and investment ties. PM Shehbaz thanked Turkiye for its support during recent tensions with India. Turkish officials, diplomats, and community leaders saw him off at Istanbul Airport. This warm gesture highlighted the strong bond between the two nations.

Next, in Iran, Shehbaz met President Masood Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness for peaceful talks with India, especially on Kashmir and water disputes. Both countries agreed to boost cooperation in trade and strategic sectors. PM Shehbaz also praised Ayatollah Khamenei, calling him an iconic figure of the Muslim world. The visit focused on unity, peace, and bilateral development.

In Tajikistan, the PM addressed the “Glaciers Preservation-2025” conference in Dushanbe. He strongly criticized India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He warned that such actions could harm millions. PM Shehbaz urged the global community to act faster on climate change. He stressed the need for funding, early warning systems, and disaster preparedness to protect vulnerable nations like Pakistan.

Throughout the tour, PM Shehbaz thanked friendly countries for supporting Pakistan during its crisis with India. The delegation included key ministers and the Chief of Army Staff. The visit aimed to strengthen ties, encourage peace, and push for urgent climate action. With positive outcomes in diplomacy and cooperation, officials call the tour a significant step for Pakistan’s global engagement.