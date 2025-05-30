India threatens Naval action against Pakistan as tensions remain high

Despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for peace and dialogue, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued another aggressive statement, warning of naval action in any future conflict with Pakistan. Speaking aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Singh declared that the Indian Navy will lead any retaliation against Pakistan if tensions escalate again.

His statement comes just weeks after the most intense fighting between the two nuclear-armed nations in recent decades. The April clashes, sparked by a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), led to several days of military confrontation involving jets, missiles, and drones. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire was implemented on May 10.

Singh emphasized that India paused its military operation, “Operation Sindoor,” on its own terms, claiming that the full strength of its armed forces had not yet been unleashed. He further warned that if Pakistan engages in “evil or unethical” actions again, the Indian Navy would respond with full force.

In response, Pakistan referred to its earlier statement that clearly warned of a “comprehensive and decisive” retaliation if its sovereignty is threatened. Pakistan has consistently denied involvement in the April 22 attack in IIOJK, which killed 26 people, and has called for an independent international investigation.

Following India’s strikes, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military sites. Pakistan claims to have shot down six Indian jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. The military also reported 53 Pakistani casualties, including 40 civilians.

Although both nations have begun to reduce troop presence along the border, Singh’s recent remarks risk reigniting tensions. Pakistan maintains that peace in the region can only come through diplomacy and respect for international law.