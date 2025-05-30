Pakistan signs convention to establish global arbitration body in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Pakistan has officially signed the convention to establish a new international arbitration organization headquartered in Hong Kong, aligning itself with global efforts to promote peaceful dispute resolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan during the signing ceremony. According to the Foreign Office, Dar lauded China’s vision behind the initiative, stating that Pakistan strongly believes in resolving international conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

During his speech, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to international law and criticized India’s actions that, he said, openly violate legal norms. He specifically cited India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as an example of its disregard for binding agreements and stressed the need for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

According to international media reports, China aspires to elevate the new arbitration body to a status comparable to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The goal is to enhance Hong Kong’s global standing as a center for legal arbitration and peaceful conflict resolution.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee also emphasized this vision, stating the new institution would be on par with global arbitration courts and would help position Hong Kong as a respected hub for resolving international disputes.

In addition to Pakistan and China, countries like Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, and Serbia participated in the signing ceremony. More than 20 international organizations, including representatives from the United Nations, were also in attendance, highlighting the broad international interest in the initiative.

The new institution will be headquartered in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district, in a building that once served as a police station. It is expected to be operational by late 2025 or early 2026.