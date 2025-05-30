iPhone 16 becomes world’s best-selling smartphone in 2025 so far

Apple’s iPhone 16 has claimed the title of the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2025, beating all Android rivals, according to a new report by Counterpoint Research. The report, which analyzed global smartphone sales from January to March 2025, revealed that Apple dominated the market. The iPhone 16 took the top spot, marking the first time since 2023 that a standard iPhone model led quarterly sales. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 saw strong sales across several key regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. Apple’s flagship models followed closely, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max ranked second and the iPhone 16 Pro coming in third. Apple also secured the fourth position with last year’s iPhone 15, while Samsung’s Galaxy A16 5G managed to secure fifth place—making it the only non-Apple device in the top five. Despite ongoing global inflation and reduced purchasing power in many markets, Apple’s premium smartphones continue to lead in sales, showcasing the brand’s strong consumer demand and loyalty. In comparison, during the same period last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone worldwide. Apple’s continued dominance highlights its unmatched influence in the high-end smartphone segment.