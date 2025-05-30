India a serious threat to global peace, says Ishaq Dar at mediation summit

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly criticized India on Friday, calling it a “serious threat to regional and global peace and security” during an international mediation conference in Hong Kong.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the newly established International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), Dar expressed pride in representing Pakistan at what he called a historic moment. He described the launch of IOMed as a milestone for promoting diplomacy and multilateralism in global conflict resolution.

Dar highlighted that Pakistan takes pride in being a founding member of IOMed. He praised China’s leadership for initiating this effort and compared the development to China’s earlier achievement of launching the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. According to him, these efforts reflect China’s growing role in shaping a peaceful global order.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, Dar stated that Pakistan has already set up a global arbitration center to resolve trade disputes. He also invited collaboration between this center and IOMed to enhance international cooperation in legal and diplomatic fields.

Dar condemned recent Indian aggression and violations of international laws, including breaches of the Indus Waters Treaty and human rights laws. He stated that these actions set dangerous precedents and pose threats to regional stability.

Lastly, he stressed the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for peace, adding that the world must not accept the misuse of power or the violation of international norms as standard behavior.