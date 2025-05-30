Sindh high court orders appointment of permanent CEO for Karachi water corporation

The Sindh High Court has ordered the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) within two months. The decision came during a hearing on petitions challenging appointments to senior posts in the corporation. The court has also issued a written verdict and lifted the interim stay order that previously suspended those appointments.

During the proceedings, the petitioner argued that the appointments of the Chief Operating Officer and CEO were against the rules. The petitioner’s lawyer maintained that KWSC officers should be treated as government employees and that the corporation is being managed under the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Act 2023.

The court, however, observed that no legal violation occurred in these appointments. While it acknowledged concerns over the corporation’s performance—especially the ongoing water shortages in many areas—it ruled that the issue presented was not of direct public interest and interfering in administrative matters without serious legal breaches would not be appropriate.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the Sindh government’s lack of seriousness. The petition had been pending since January, but both the provincial government and KWSC only responded after the court issued the interim stay. The court noted that temporary appointments to top positions are not ideal and affect the overall governance of essential public services.

A government lawyer informed the court that the process of appointing a permanent CEO has already begun. The court expects that the appointment will follow proper legal procedures and merit. The next hearing is scheduled for the third week of August, when the status of senior KWSC officials and their employment classification will also be reviewed.