Pakistan crypto council to hold high-level meeting on digital currency regulations on june 2

The Pakistan Crypto Council will convene a high-level meeting on June 2 to discuss new regulations for digital currencies and cryptocurrencies. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will chair the meeting. Bilal Bin Saqib, the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, along with top officials from the State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission, will also participate.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this meeting will act as a strategic platform to develop a clear legal and regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets in Pakistan. It aims to ensure that these rules align with international standards and keep pace with fast-changing technologies in the crypto space.

A key focus of the meeting will be the initial steps toward creating the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. This new autonomous body will supervise the country’s digital finance ecosystem, including cryptocurrencies, and help monitor and regulate related activities to ensure transparency and security.

The council’s goal is to build a safe and transparent environment that encourages responsible blockchain technology use, protects investors, and promotes wider financial inclusion. The meeting signals the government’s strong commitment to preparing Pakistan’s financial system for the future digital economy.

With digital assets growing rapidly worldwide, Pakistan seeks to strike a balance between innovation and regulation to boost investor confidence and prevent misuse.