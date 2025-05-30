SBP needs $2.5 billion more to meet $14 billion forex target by year-end

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves increased by $70 million to reach $11.516 billion during the week ending May 23. Despite this improvement, the SBP still needs to secure an additional $2.5 billion to meet its revised $14 billion foreign exchange reserve target before the end of the current fiscal year. However, experts remain skeptical about achieving this target in the short remaining period.

Pakistan is expecting to receive $1.4 billion in climate funding, already approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). Additionally, financial analysts suggest that Pakistan has secured a $1 billion support package from the United Arab Emirates. These funds are seen as vital to improving the country’s foreign currency reserves and supporting its balance of payments.

There is significant uncertainty about the total amount Pakistan will need for debt servicing in the last month of the fiscal year. Bankers estimate that over $5 billion may be required to cover repayments and other external obligations. This puts extra pressure on the SBP to find sufficient foreign currency to meet these payments without destabilizing the economy.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that China has assured Pakistan of rolling over another $3.5 billion loan. However, the Pakistani government has not yet officially confirmed this development. Currently, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves, including the reserves held by commercial banks, stand at $16.636 billion, with $5.12 billion held by commercial banks.

As the fiscal year draws to a close, Pakistan faces critical challenges in securing enough foreign currency to stabilize its economy, pay off debts, and meet international financial commitments. The government and the SBP will need to actively manage these pressures to avoid further economic strain.