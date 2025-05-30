Govt to install digital nozzles at petrol pumps to stop fuel theft

The federal government of Pakistan has announced a major initiative to tackle fuel theft and smuggling at petrol stations nationwide. Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik shared details of the decision during a visit to the Sui Southern Gas Company office in Karachi on Friday. He emphasized the urgent need to control fuel losses and improve transparency in sales.

According to the minister, petrol dispensing nozzles at all fuel stations will soon be digitized. These advanced nozzles will automatically record and monitor fuel quantity, helping eliminate manual tampering and manipulation. “This system will ensure accountability, prevent cheating, and help the government recover millions in lost revenue,” said Malik.

When asked about domestic gas supply, the minister admitted that Pakistan currently lacks sufficient local gas to meet the rising demand for new household connections. However, he said he would formally request the Prime Minister to allow new gas connections through imported LNG, especially in areas where pipeline infrastructure already exists.

The minister also discussed power generation issues, revealing that many power plants are not purchasing LNG. As a result, around 400 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of locally available gas supply had to be stopped. Despite the recent increase in the petroleum development levy (PDL), fuel prices remain stable for now due to government control measures.

On economic ties, Malik added that the government has formed a dedicated committee to explore ways to increase trade with the United States. The goal is to boost imports of energy-related equipment and materials while improving bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.